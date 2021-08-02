AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,945 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The E.W. Scripps as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP has been the topic of several research reports. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

