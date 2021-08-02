AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Vicor by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,255 shares of company stock worth $14,586,865. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICR stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

