AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.