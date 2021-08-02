AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of QCR worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH opened at $49.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

