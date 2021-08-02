AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.