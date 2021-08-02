AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 276.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after buying an additional 242,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

CLNE opened at $7.51 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.