AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 120.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,784 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

