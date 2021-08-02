AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $3,636,100. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $201.34 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

