AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.42 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

