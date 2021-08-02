AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 120.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Universal Insurance worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $442.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.