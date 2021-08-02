AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $839.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.