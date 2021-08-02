AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Financial Institutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISI opened at $29.44 on Monday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 32.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

