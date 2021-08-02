AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ProPetro worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $772.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.