AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,373 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

