AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $26.98 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $378.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

