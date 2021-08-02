AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,073 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

