AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,649 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $49.99 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

