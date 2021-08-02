AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,377 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE:EGP opened at $176.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.