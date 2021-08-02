AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,380 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CBIZ worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

