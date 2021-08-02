AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of National Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in National Bank by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Bank by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC opened at $35.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

