AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,505 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after buying an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 460,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 450,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $5,030,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $750.84 million, a PE ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.85.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.