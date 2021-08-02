AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QAD worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

