Aragon Court Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $127,318.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00823014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00091197 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

