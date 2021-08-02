Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.13. 1,386,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,829. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

