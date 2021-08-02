Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,399,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 2,814,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 629.5 days.

Separately, Barclays set a $5.95 price objective on Arca Continental and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

EMBVF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

