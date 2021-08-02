ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARCB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 543,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,774. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.