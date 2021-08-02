Arcblock Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.49 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00820608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091380 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

