ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Aug 2nd, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.02 ($42.38).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

