ArcelorMittal Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

MT opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

