ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

