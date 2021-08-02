ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 256.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Barclays started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NYSE:MT opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

