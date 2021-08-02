Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. 73,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,760. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

