Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Archrock worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Archrock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AROC stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

