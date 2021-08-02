Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Up 11.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 41,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,945,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

