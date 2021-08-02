Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Up 11.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 41,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,945,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.
