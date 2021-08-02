Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCT opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $824.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

