ArdCoin Price Hits $0.0624 on Top Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $170,045.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00815958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00095217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001781 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

