Ardelyx (ARDX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – Ardelyx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

7/21/2021 – Ardelyx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

7/20/2021 – Ardelyx had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Ardelyx was given a new $7.70 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Get Ardelyx Inc alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.