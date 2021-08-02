Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 175,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

