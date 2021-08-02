Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

NYSE ARDC opened at $15.86 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

