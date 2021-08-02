Ares Protocol (ARES) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $436,512.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.99 million and $436,512.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00102468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00138849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.32 or 0.99322611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00845147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

