Argon Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $63,903.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

