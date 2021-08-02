Argus Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $132.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

