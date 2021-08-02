Argus Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $132.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.
Shares of BXP stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
