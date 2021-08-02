Arion 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $39,883.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00102934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.19 or 0.99925659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.22 or 0.00847008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 14,366,218 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

