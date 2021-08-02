Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $377.18. 636,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,426. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $383.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.80.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

