Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$36.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 65.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.29. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

