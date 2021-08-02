Ark Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.69 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $148.39 million and $10.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,997,386 coins and its circulating supply is 130,876,489 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.