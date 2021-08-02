ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Increased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 3.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 619,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

