ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 619,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

