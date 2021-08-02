ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,334,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.21. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.