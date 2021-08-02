Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.46. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

